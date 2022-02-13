The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.79 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

