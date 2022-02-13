The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 737.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
