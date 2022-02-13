Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 258,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,826 shares.The stock last traded at $567.35 and had previously closed at $580.28.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

