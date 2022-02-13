Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 258,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,826 shares.The stock last traded at $567.35 and had previously closed at $580.28.
TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
