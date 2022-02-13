Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

