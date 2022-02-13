Third Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,200,000. Third Point LLC owned 4.00% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $8,728,000.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

