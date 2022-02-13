Third Point LLC Purchases New Shares in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,650,000. Third Point LLC owned 0.06% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,263,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,866,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of MCG opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.87.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG).
Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.