Third Point LLC Purchases New Shares in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,650,000. Third Point LLC owned 0.06% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,263,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,866,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of MCG opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

