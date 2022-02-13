Third Point LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. Argo Blockchain Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

