Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a buy rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.86.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$131.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$142.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$144.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$101.02 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

