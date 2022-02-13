Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Thor Industries worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

