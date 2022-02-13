Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

