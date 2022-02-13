thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €18.00 ($20.69) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.83 ($15.89).

FRA TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

