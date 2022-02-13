TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$146.75.

X stock opened at C$133.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.39. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

