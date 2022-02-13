Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.83. Toast shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 6,784 shares trading hands.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

