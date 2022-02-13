TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $6.20 Million in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. SomaLogic comprises 0.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

SomaLogic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 870,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,845. SomaLogic Inc has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

