Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Financial Survey

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Townsquare Media and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Townsquare Media and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.54 -$80.55 million $1.05 11.49 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

