TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.
TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TPIC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
