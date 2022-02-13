Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.25. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

