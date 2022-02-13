Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

