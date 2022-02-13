Trexquant Investment LP Has $226,000 Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

