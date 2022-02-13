Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,009 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

