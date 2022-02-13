Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,009 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.