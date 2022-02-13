Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Koppers by 112,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

