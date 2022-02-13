TRON Market Cap Tops $6.52 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,783,877,644 coins and its circulating supply is 101,783,876,440 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.