Truist Financial Comments on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

