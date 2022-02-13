Truist Financial Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $100.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.82% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92. Affirm has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.