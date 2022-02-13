Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turing by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth $25,057,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Turing stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

