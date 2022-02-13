Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.