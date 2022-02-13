U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 845,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,193. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

