Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) dropped 8.2% on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 2,308,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,334,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.03.
In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
