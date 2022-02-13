Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) dropped 8.2% on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 2,308,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,334,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

