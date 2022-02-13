UBS Group Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

HUBG stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

