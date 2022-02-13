UBS Group Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $183.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $171.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.