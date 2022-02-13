Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.05% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Shares of RARE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

