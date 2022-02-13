Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
