Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

