Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNPSF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

