Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.96 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00011939 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00186699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00461841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.