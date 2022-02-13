Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,944.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,006 shares of company stock worth $15,075,349.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

