Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 15.33 ($0.21). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 188,706 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.21.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.