Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.46. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.