Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,222 shares during the quarter. Upstart accounts for 21.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.16% of Upstart worth $3,923,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,701,201 shares of company stock worth $327,656,019. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.