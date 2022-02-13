Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 338.5% in January

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 338.5% from the January 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UONE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Urban One has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

