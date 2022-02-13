US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
