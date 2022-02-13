US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.
NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Ecology (ECOL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.