US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.