V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.79

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 274718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

