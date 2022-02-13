Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $14.93. Valeo shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 28,424 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

