Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

