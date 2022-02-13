Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $200.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $173.76 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.