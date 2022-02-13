Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

