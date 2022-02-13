Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.59. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78.

