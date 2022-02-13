Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

