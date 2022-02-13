Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York."

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

