Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 122870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

